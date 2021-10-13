SAP SE boosts full-year outlook; reports strong Q3 prelim numbers
Oct. 13, 2021
- SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) reported Q3 preliminary Non-GAAP EPS of €1.74 vs. a consensus of €1.36; Total revenue was up 5% Y/Y to €6.84B vs. €6.75B.
- Current cloud backlog was up 24% to €8.17B and up 22% at constant currencies ('CC'); S/4HANA Non-IFRS current cloud backlog was up 60% to €1.28B and up 58% at CC.
- Third-quarter non-IFRS operating profit increased 2% to €2.10B, and operating margin decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 30.7%.
- "This has been an excellent quarter across all key financial metrics. We are seeing sustained, strong progress in SAP's transformation. Our cloud business is growing at an accelerating pace and has led to our improved full year outlook," says Christian Klein, CEO.
- For the full-year, SAP now expects €9.4B-9.6B cloud revenue at CC, compared to the previous range of €9.3-9.5B; Cloud and software revenue of €23.8B-24.2B vs. a prior range of €23.6B-24.0B.
- The German software company sees 2021 operating profit between €8.1B to €8.3B at CC vs. €7.95B to €8.25B prior.
- SAP (SAP) continues to expect the share of more predictable revenue to reach ~75% vs. 72% last year.
- The Company continues to expect operating cash flow of ~ €6.0B (2020 €7.2B) and free cash flow above €4.5B (2020 €6.0B).
- SAP SE (SAP) has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 13 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
- Shares of (SAP) are up 3.5% YTD.