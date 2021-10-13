European shares mixed amid jitters over growth, inflation and start of earnings season
Oct. 13, 2021 4:09 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- London -0.39%. August monthly GDP +0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected; after it was revised down to show a drop of 0.1% in July when staff absences linked to the Delta variant of COVID-19 peaked.
- Germany +0.30%. Germany September final CPI +4.1% vs +4.1% y/y prelim
- France -0.20%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose +0.04%, with basic resources shedding while tech stocks jumped.
- Eurozone August industrial production data to be released at 0900 GMT.
- The September consumer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET
European futures were mixed. Euro Stoxx +0.12%; DAX +0.25%; FTSE -0.50%; CAC -0.44%.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was down 3 basis point to 1.12%.