Teva reports new Copaxone data in breastfeeding mothers with relapsing multiple sclerosis
Oct. 13, 2021
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe BV, a European affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) presents new analyses of the COBRA study, a real-world evidence study on the safety of COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate or GA) used by mothers with multiple sclerosis (MS) during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
- The study concluded that no evidence was found to suggest that infants were adversely affected by maternal exposure to glatiramer acetate (GA) during pregnancy and breastfeeding with regard to hospitalizations and antibiotic treatments, developmental delay, or growth in the first 18 months of life.
- Annualized number of hospitalizations was 0.22 [95% confidence interval {CI}=0.09–0.35] in the GA cohort vs the control (0.26 [95% CI=0.12–0.40]).
- Growth parameters (body weight, body length and head circumference) were also comparable between cohorts at birth as well as at each of the other five time points studied.
- Pediatrician check-ups until 12 months identified 2 offspring with developmental delays; all in the control cohort.
- The data were presented at the ECTRIMS congress.