Plymouth Rock Technologies receives follow-up order for oil and gas pipeline monitoring and environmental operations
Oct. 13, 2021 5:39 AM ETPlymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (PLRTF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCQB:PLRTF) announced that Aardvark LLP have issued a purchase order for a PRT XV-L Fixed-wing Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to perform long-range security and environmental operations in remote locations.
- "This latest order for our new XV-L system takes our revenue to Aardvark close to a quarter of a million USD for 2021 and further cements them as a significant client," stated Carl Cagliarini, Chief Strategy Officer.
- The Company also announces that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign with Capital Analytica of Vancouver BC, Media Relations of Burnsville MN and Think Inc Marketing of Huntington Beach CA for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$120,000 over a 6 month period and US $100,000 over a 3 month period.