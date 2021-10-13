Volvo Group launches world's first vehicle using fossil-free steel
- Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY) unveils the world-first vehicle made of fossil-free steel from SSAB at a green steel collaboration event today.
- The company also announced that more vehicles will follow in 2022 in what will be a series of concept vehicles and components using fossil-free steel from SSAB.
- "This initiative with SSAB sets the benchmark for a fossil-free future. Just as the nations of the world come together at COP26 to address climate change, so too must organizations and industries work in collaboration to develop innovative new solutions for a greenhouse gas emission free future. Volvo Group is committed to pioneering partnerships such as this with SSAB to develop attractive, safe and efficient new vehicles and machines that pave the way for a more sustainable transport and infrastructure system adopted for the future," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO Volvo Group.
- This first concept machine, produced at Volvo CE's facility in Braås, is just the step towards path to achieve net zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, with smaller-scale series production planned by 2022, and mass production set to follow.