Biogen presents new data from multiple sclerosis therapies at ECTRIMS Congress 2021
Oct. 13, 2021 6:38 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announces new data from its portfolio of multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies.
- These data include additional results from the NOVA study on the efficacy of every six-week (Q6W) 300mg natalizumab intravenous (IV) administration, results from a comparative real-world evaluation of TYSABRI (natalizumab) when compared to Ocrevus(ocrelizumab), as well as outcomes on GI tolerability, persistence and adherence for VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) from EVOLVE-MS-2 study.
- The studies are being presented at the Congress of ECTRIMS, held October 13-15, 2021.
- Additional Secondary Endpoints and Exploratory Outcomes from Full NOVA Study.
- Topline results from the NOVA study were released in August 2021
- Time to first relapse was similar between the two dosing schedules with the proportion who were relapse-free at 72 weeks at 96.9% for Q6W and 97.6% for Q4W.
- The proportion of patients free of disability worsening was 90% in the Q6W arm and 92% in the Q4W arm.
- The safety findings in the NOVA study were consistent with the known safety profile of IV natalizumab, and the incidence of AEs and SAEs were similar between the two treatment arms.
- A Real-world Analysis Reports Lower Relapse Risk With TYSABRI Than Ocrevus
- The probability of remaining free of any relapse was significantly higher with TYSABRI than with Ocrevus at 12 and 24 months (p<0.001);
- Time to first relapse significantly favored TYSABRI over Ocrevus for any relapse (hazard ratio [HR]=0.70; p<0.01) and outpatient relapse (HR=0.71; p<0.01).
- New data from Phase 3 EVOLVE-MS-2 demonstrate that a favorable gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability profile for VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) is achieved and maintained with dose titration.
- Throughout the 5-week treatment period, moderate/severe GI AEs were less likely with VUMERITY (1.6%–4.8% versus 4.4%–13.9% with TECFIDERA).