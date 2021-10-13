Volta collaborates with Floor & Decor to provide EV charging
Oct. 13, 2021 6:40 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)FNDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) is partnering with Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to make EV charging accessible to its customers at their warehouse stores across the United States.
- The charging stations are slated to be in place for customers at 8 Floor & Decor locations by the end of 2021, with more stations nationwide in 2022.
- “Volta’s mission is to offer convenient, reliable electric vehicle charging at the places people go, by showing that people can fuel up where they drive, not drive to fuel,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “EV charging is an ideal service for businesses, such as Floor & Decor, who want to show that they care about creating a superior shopper experience as well as environmental impact.”