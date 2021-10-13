Health Canada approves Sanofi's Sarclisa combination for multiple myeloma
Oct. 13, 2021 6:44 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Sanofi Canada (NASDAQ:SNY) announces that Health Canada has approved SARCLISA in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy.
- The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 IKEMA study, and marks the second indication for SARCLISA in combination with a standard of care regimen for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory MM.
- Previously, SARCLISA received Health Canada approval in combination with another standard of care regimen, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd), for the treatment of relapsed and refractory MM who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.
- SARCLISA is the first and only anti-CD38 antibody in combination with Pd to be approved in Canada.
