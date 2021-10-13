ObsEva reports relationship with Syneos Health to commercialize linzagolix
Oct. 13, 2021 7:00 AM ETObsEva SA (OBSV)SYNHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announces a strategic relationship with Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to commercialize linzagolix.
- Linzagolix is an oral GnRH receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of uterine fibroids. ObsEva licensed linzagolix from Kissei in late 2015 and retains worldwide commercial rights, excluding Asia, for the product.
- OBSV has also entered into a convertible note financing agreement with JGB Management, which will provide up to $135M in borrowing capacity, available in nine tranches.
- Notes issued in connection with each tranche will have a three-year term. All principal and interest will be convertible into ObsEva’s common shares at a price of $3.20/share.
- Finally, ObsEva’s (OBSV) exclusive license and supply agreement with Kissei for linzagolix has been amended so that first commercial sales milestones for the EU and U.S. will now be extended over a 5-year period.
- In addition, North American royalty payments have been lowered to tiered single digit royalties on net sales plus a supply price for the active pharmaceutical ingredient.
- Last month, OBSV submitted linzagolix NDA in U.S. for uterine fibroids.