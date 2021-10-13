Mortgage applications holds steady as interest rates hit 3-month high

Oct. 13, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: +0.2% vs. -6.9% the previous week.
  • Purchase Index: +2% vs. -2% the previous week
  • Refinance Index: -1.0% vs. -10% the previous week
  • 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.18% from 3.14% in the prior week.
  • On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps down 10% and refis down 16%.
  • “Government refinance applications fell over 3% last week, driven by a decline in FHA refinances and an 8-basis-point increase in the average FHA mortgage rate. We continue to expect weakening refinance activity as rates move higher and borrowers see less of a rate incentive,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist.
