Wayfair slides after Jefferies warns on China risk

Oct. 13, 2021 7:05 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jefferies turns cautious on Wayfair (NYSE:W) with a downgrade to a Hold rating from Buy. The firm thinks there is an upcoming air pocket for Wayfair when demand falls short of high expectations and rising costs cut into profit.
  • Analyst Jonathan Matuszewski points to China risk with Wayfair (W) in creating the air pocket.
  • "A global, diversified supplier base provides better insulation vs. peers, but the reality is, ~50% of [cost of goods sold] still originate from China. Mgmt. has been conservative with [gross margin] guidance historically ... so high investor expectations are a concern if supply chain costs are absorbed."
  • Jefferies clips its price target to $225, which is not far from the 52-week low of $221.09.
  • Shares of Wayfair are down 3.06% premarket to $227.10.
