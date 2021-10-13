Infosys trades higher following Q2 report; boosts growth guidance
Oct. 13, 2021 7:09 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: SA News Team
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reports Q2 results that beat top-line estimates and met on EPS.
- Q2 Revenues rose 21.2% Y/Y to $3.99 billion; Digital revenues at 56.1% of total revenues (+42.4% Y/Y in CC).
- Operating margin at 23.6%, decline of 1.8% Y/Y and 0.1% Q/Q .
- FCF at $712 million, Y/Y growth of 5.6%; FCF conversion at 97.1% of net profit.
- Infosys added 117 clients during the quarter to bring the total of active clients up to 1,714.
- Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.15 billion in Q2.
- The Board has announced interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY22.
- Outlook: Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5% from 14.0%-16.0%. Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%.
- The company has completed the open market share buyback on Sept. 8 at an average price of ~₹1,649 per share.
- Previously (Oct. 13): Infosys EPS in-line, beats on revenue.
- Shares +1.5% premarket.