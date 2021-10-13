Infosys trades higher following Q2 report; boosts growth guidance

Infosys U.S. Education Center. Infosys is based in India and is a worldwide IT, AI and Digital Services company.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reports Q2 results that beat top-line estimates and met on EPS.
  • Q2 Revenues rose 21.2% Y/Y to $3.99 billion; Digital revenues at 56.1% of total revenues (+42.4% Y/Y in CC).
  • Operating margin at 23.6%, decline of 1.8% Y/Y and 0.1% Q/Q .
  • FCF at $712 million, Y/Y growth of 5.6%; FCF conversion at 97.1% of net profit.
  • Infosys added 117 clients during the quarter to bring the total of active clients up to 1,714.
  • Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.15 billion in Q2.
  • The Board has announced interim dividend of ₹15 per share for FY22.
  • Outlook: Revenue guidance for FY22 revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5% from 14.0%-16.0%. Margin guidance retained at 22%-24%.
  • The company has completed the open market share buyback on Sept. 8 at an average price of ~₹1,649 per share.
  • Previously (Oct. 13): Infosys EPS in-line, beats on revenue.
  • Shares +1.5% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.