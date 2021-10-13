First Republic Bank EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Oct. 13, 2021 7:09 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.34B (+30.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Press Release
- During the third quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $34.0 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.
Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $66.44, up 17.9% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $65.19, up 18.5% from a year ago.
The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55% at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.05% at June 30, 2021.