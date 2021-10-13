First Republic Bank EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Oct. 13, 2021 7:09 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (+30.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Press Release
  • During the third quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $34.0 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.

  • Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $66.44, up 17.9% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $65.19, up 18.5% from a year ago.

  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55% at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.05% at June 30, 2021.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.