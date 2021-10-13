St. James's Place gains after Deutsche Bank points to near-team upside

  • Deutsche Bank opens a catalyst call on St. James's Place plc (OTCPK:STJPF) ahead of the company's Q3 trading update.
  • "Whilst we acknowledge that this is in the midst of macro uncertainty, we believe the shares have been oversold given their 15% fall since early September, especially when compared to a sensitivity of -3% in our underlying cash-flow estimates for higher cost inflation and equity market weakness."
  • Shares of St. James Place's are up 2.14% in London trading.
