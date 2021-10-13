Ulta Beauty expected to back pre-COVID targets at Analyst Day event
Oct. 13, 2021 7:19 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is confident on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) ahead of the company's Analyst Day event next week.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman and team expect ULTA to endorse a "non-linear path" to a mid-teens EBIT margin, consistent with its pre COVID goal.
- Gutman points to the moderating headwinds for ULTA from the e-commerce channel shift and the robust first-half results.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Equal-weight rating in place on the retailer due to the 23X price-earnings multiple being capped on slowing unit growth. The firm's price target on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is $440.
- See all the valuation grades and underlying metrics on ULTA.