Origin Materials team up with Drive+ Sustainability platform
Oct. 13, 2021 7:26 AM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), ORGNWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) has joined hands with the Drive+ platform.
- The Drive+ platform was launched by Drive Sustainability, a partnership of 11 global automotive manufacturers that strives to enhance sustainability throughout the automotive industry.
- The collaboration expands Origin’s relationships with network of automotive manufacturers and suppliers.
- The new partnership with Drive+, facilitated by CSR Europe, The European Business Network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility, will allow the company to collaborate with Drive Sustainability Partners on raw materials standards, carbon neutrality and other key sustainability topics in the automotive supply chain.
- Shares are up 1.57% PM.