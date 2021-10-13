Origin Materials team up with Drive+ Sustainability platform

Oct. 13, 2021 7:26 AM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), ORGNWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

close up. young people greeting each other at the work table

YurolaitsAlbert/iStock via Getty Images

  • Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) has joined hands with the Drive+ platform.
  • The Drive+ platform was launched by Drive Sustainability, a partnership of 11 global automotive manufacturers that strives to enhance sustainability throughout the automotive industry.
  • The collaboration expands Origin’s relationships with network of automotive manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The new partnership with Drive+, facilitated by CSR Europe, The European Business Network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility, will allow the company to collaborate with Drive Sustainability Partners on raw materials standards, carbon neutrality and other key sustainability topics in the automotive supply chain.
  • Shares are up 1.57% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.