Delta Air Lines EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue

Oct. 13, 2021 7:30 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $1.36.
  • Revenue of $9.15B (-27.1% Y/Y) beats by $690M.
  • Shares +0.8% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Total passenger revenue was 63% recovered in the September quarter 2021 compared to September 2019 on system capacity that was 71% restored compared to 2019 levels.
  • The company expects Q4 total revenue recovered to low 70s percentage vs. 4Q19; consensus shows growth of 118.73% Y/Y.
  • CEO comment: "While demand continues to improve, the recent rise in fuel prices will pressure our ability to remain profitable for the December quarter. As the recovery progresses, I am confident in our path to sustained profitability as we continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers, strengthen preference for our brand, while creating a simpler, more efficient airline."
