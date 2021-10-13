JinkoSolar sets another record for n-type solar cell efficiency
Oct. 13, 2021 7:27 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) +2.6% pre-market after saying it has set a record for conversion efficiency of its n-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell for the fourth time in a year, rising to 25.4%.
- JinkoSolar (JKS) says the new record was confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories, and surpasses the company's previous record of 25.25% set in May.
- JinkoSolar shares have enjoyed strong gains over the past two days along with other solar and alternative energy names.