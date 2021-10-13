Signet Jewelers pushes BoA off its bearish view with improved sales trends
Oct. 13, 2021 7:33 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to a Neutral rating after having it slotted at Underperform.
- Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson and team had anticipated risk to sales growth as consumers began to return to more normal activities, but note Signet continues to capitalize on strong jewelry demand and has elicited positive customer response to new product launches.
- They also see a key advantage for SIG in relation to peers.
- "While most other retailers have noted that the supply chain is becoming increasingly worse, Signet does not expect any material disruptions for the remainder of the year due to its strong vendor partnerships and use of air freight over ocean freight."
- BofA raises FY22 sales and EPS estimates on SIG. The firm's new price objective on SIG is $88 vs. yesterday's closing price of $81.62.
