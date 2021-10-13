Bristol Myers' Zeposia shows evidence of long-term efficacy and safety in multiple sclerosis
Oct. 13, 2021 7:37 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces interim results from the Phase 3 open-label extension trial DAYBREAK, demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Zeposia (ozanimod) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).
- Treatment with Zeposia demonstrated a low annualized relapse rate (ARR) of 0.103. At months 36 and 48, 75% and 71% of participants were relapse-free and 3- and 6-month confirmed disability progression was observed in 13.9% and 11.4% of participants in the trial, respectively.
- Safety was consistent with prior findings and no new safety signals emerged with long-term use of Zeposia.
- These data will be presented at the 37th Congress of ECTRIMS, held October 13-15, 2021.
- Zeposia was approved by the FDA for types of multiple sclerosis in March 2020.