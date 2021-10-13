Plug Power pops on Airbus green hydrogen partnership
Oct. 13, 2021 7:43 AM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG), EADSYBE, BLDP, FCEL, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +7% pre-market on news of its new strategic partnership with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) to study the feasibility of bringing green hydrogen to future aircraft and airports.
- Plug Power (PLUG) says it will build deployment scenarios for green hydrogen infrastructure at airports, while Airbus will provide insight on hydrogen aircraft characteristics.
- The companies say they will choose a U.S. airport to serve as the first "hydrogen hub" pilot airport in North America, serving as a case study for hydrogen infrastructure scale-up at other airports, and will consider setting up a range of joint projects as part of the partnership.
- Other fuel cell names also are rising in the pre-market: FCEL +4%, BLDP +2.4%, BE +1.8%.
- Plug shares have enjoyed strong gains in recent days along with other solar and alternative energy names.