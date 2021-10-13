Delta Air Lines warns higher fuel prices could clip profit

  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) trades lower after warning that higher fuel prices will cut into Q4 profit.
  • The outlook on demand from Delta was generally positive with "robust" holiday demand anticipated and an expected improvement in corporate and international demand seen. The carrier expects Q4 revenue to recover to the low 70s percentage relative to the 2019 level.
  • At the end of Q3, Delta Air Lines (DAL) had $15.8B in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities.
  • Shares of DAL are down 0.77% premarket after the Q3 earnings topper.
