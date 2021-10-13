Digihost receives 1,952 new M30 bitcoin miners
Oct. 13, 2021 Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)
- Digihost Technology (OTCQB:HSSHF) received 1,952 new, technologically advanced, high-performance M30 Bitcoin miners which are currently being installed at its data center and are expected to be fully operational within the next two weeks.
- In its strategy of upgrading older miners to more efficient new generation miners, the company expects additional miners will be received and deployed in data center by early November.
- "The company anticipates receiving additional shipments of the same miners in the coming weeks as we maintain focus on our strategy of generating tremendous growth and value for our shareholders," CEO Michel Amar commented.