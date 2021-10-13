Vivos' dental device significantly reduced tooth decay in children
Oct. 13, 2021 7:56 AM ETVivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announces that results from a study, conducted by an independent dentist found a significant reduction of tooth decay by converting mouth breathing to nose breathing in children in pediatric patients after undergoing treatment using the Company’s FDA Class 1 registered Vivos Guide, a flexible, BPA-free base polymer intraoral device.
- Shares up 8% premarket at $3.78.
- Data from the study demonstrated that the risk reduction of tooth decay per child in the treatment group versus the control group at 6 and 12 months after beginning Vivos Guide use was lowered by 76.4% [p = 0.0004] and 57.9% [p = 0.05] respectfully.
- If the device is able to prevent mouth breathing, it may be able to increase salivary factors, reduce the presence of cariogenic bacteria and, ultimately, reduce childhood tooth decay.
- The Vivos Guide was well tolerated, with no reported complaints from children or their caregivers.
- The Vivos Guide is a preformed tooth positioner that is intended to prevent a child’s teeth from shifting position and may seal the lips to convert mouth breathing children to nose breathing.