Boston Properties announces redemption price for 3.85% senior notes due February 2023

Oct. 13, 2021 8:00 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced the redemption price for the $1B in principal amount of 3.85% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 1, 2023 issued by its operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited Partnership.
  • The 3.85% Notes will be redeemed in full on Oct.15 and the redemption price for the 3.85% notes will be ~$1.05B.
  • The redemption price includes ~$7.9M of accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.
  • Excluding the accrued and unpaid interest, the redemption price is ~104.28% of the principal amount being redeemed.
  • The redemption is being funded by the net proceeds from the offering in September 2021 of $850M of 2.45% senior unsecured notes due 2033, borrowings under BPLP’s unsecured revolving credit facility and available cash.
  • Due to the early redemption of the 3.85% Notes, Boston Properties expects to record a loss from early extinguishment of debt of ~$43.9M or ~$0.25/share in Q4.
