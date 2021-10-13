Nike, Lululemon, Poshmark and RealReal are standouts in Cowen's Gen Z/Millennials Survey

  • Cowen is out with its deep dive on the rapid ascent of millennials and Generation Z.
  • "Our proprietary survey of 18-34 year old consumers suggests the themes of sustainability, social commerce and shifts to digital will have profound effects on growth and risk across retail, e-commerce, restaurants/food, cannabis, and payments sectors. Key themes from our 2020 survey largely strengthened, suggesting that ESG and social commerce gained greater momentum in 2021 with key cohorts."
  • As for particular stocks, Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is said to be well positioned to benefit from a greater focus on sustainability, especially as Millennials represent the largest percentage of customers and sales.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) showed robust positioning in Cowen's category level surveys of Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
  • Off-price retail also showed large gains in the survey with younger consumers relative to 2019 and 2020, which Cowen says bodes well for store productivity at TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL).
  • Notably, the firm's annual survey pointed to higher resale adoption among the 18-year old to 34-year old cohorts compared to the 2020 & 2019 surveys, which supports continued share gains at Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from traditional retail.
  • "We are optimistic about POSH and REAL’s growth prospects longer-term as consumers continue to shift spend toward resale," notes analyst John Kernan.
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also improved their standing compared to the last survey.
