Anebulo issued U.S. patent covering use of ANEB-001 to treat acute cannabinoid overdose
Oct. 13, 2021 8:25 AM ETAnebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)By: SA News Team
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent titled "Formulations And Methods For Treating Acute Cannabinoid Overdose".
- The issued patent describes the use of the company’s investigational drug ANEB-001 to treat acute cannabinoid overdose and is expected to provide patent protection through 2040.
- ANEB-001 is being developed for oral administration, reaches potentially therapeutic blood levels within 30 minutes and is believed to rapidly reverse the signs and symptoms of acute cannabinoid intoxication in as little as one hour.