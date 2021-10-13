Boxed announces alliance with 786 Holdings, expands into new markets

Oct. 13, 2021 8:29 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: SA News Team
  • Boxed (NASDAQ:SVOK) will launch its proprietary E-commerce technology platform in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Kuwait.
  • 786 Holdings Limited is led by Najam Kidwai, a leading technology entrepreneur and investor based in Dubai.
  • The partnership is expected to initially launch in Saudi Arabia by 1H22.
  • The company continues to expand its Software & Services Offering with Aeon, including into Vietnam and Other Southeast Asia Markets.
  • Previously (June 20): Boxed sees itself as an ESG company in the e-commerce space, CEO says
