Boxed announces alliance with 786 Holdings, expands into new markets
Oct. 13, 2021 8:29 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: SA News Team
- Boxed (NASDAQ:SVOK) will launch its proprietary E-commerce technology platform in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Kuwait.
- 786 Holdings Limited is led by Najam Kidwai, a leading technology entrepreneur and investor based in Dubai.
- The partnership is expected to initially launch in Saudi Arabia by 1H22.
- The company continues to expand its Software & Services Offering with Aeon, including into Vietnam and Other Southeast Asia Markets.
