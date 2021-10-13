Core CPI rises an inline 4% in September; broader inflation up 5.4%

Oct. 13, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor180 Comments
  • September Consumer Price Index: +0.4% vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.3% prior.
  • The indexes for food and shelter contributed more than half of the monthly all items seasonally adjusted increase.
  • +5.4% Y/Y vs. +5.3% consensus and +5.3% prior.
  • Core CPI: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.1% prior.
  • +4.0% Y/Y vs. +4.0% consensus and +4.0% prior.
  • The index for shelter, new vehicles, household furnishings and operations, and motor vehicle insurance all rose in September.
  • The indexes for airline fares, apparel, and used cars and trucks all declined over the month.
