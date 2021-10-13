Core CPI rises an inline 4% in September; broader inflation up 5.4%
- September Consumer Price Index: +0.4% vs. +0.3% consensus and +0.3% prior.
- The indexes for food and shelter contributed more than half of the monthly all items seasonally adjusted increase.
- +5.4% Y/Y vs. +5.3% consensus and +5.3% prior.
- Core CPI: +0.2% vs. +0.2% consensus and +0.1% prior.
- +4.0% Y/Y vs. +4.0% consensus and +4.0% prior.
- The index for shelter, new vehicles, household furnishings and operations, and motor vehicle insurance all rose in September.
- The indexes for airline fares, apparel, and used cars and trucks all declined over the month.
