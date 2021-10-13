Valley National Bancorp acquires advisory firm Dudley Ventures

Oct. 13, 2021

  • Regional bank Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) acquires Arizona-based Dudley Ventures, an advisory firm specializing in the investment and management of tax credits.
  • The deal includes the purchase of Dudley Ventures' entities DV Community Investment, DV Fund Advisors and Dudley Ventures Advisory Services.
  • "Aligning Dudley Ventures' expertise in tax credit investment strategies with Valley's industry-leading commercial real estate line of business and Valley's 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act rating, will have a significant impact on our ability to build stronger communities across the country," said Valley Chairman, President and CEO Ira Robbins.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
