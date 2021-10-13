Buy the dip on Dick's Sporting Goods and Yeti - Bank of America
Oct. 13, 2021 8:53 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), YETIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America recommends snapping up shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) after both stocks pulled back more than 15% since late August.
- Analyst Robert Ohmes and team believe that both DKS and YETI are not immune to the current challenging supply chain and rising cost environment, but are "particularly well positioned" relative to the broader competitive retail landscape heading into holiday period. It is noted that they have relatively lower exposure to Vietnam production headwinds compared to retail peers, consumer willingness to substitute product in inventory constrained categories and an outlook for lower industry promos compared to normalized levels."
- DKS and YETI are called top retail sector picks by Bank of America after the recent selling pressure made valuation a bit more attractive.