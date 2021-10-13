Dyne to seek FDA nod within next six months to start studies for rare muscle diseases
Oct. 13, 2021 9:06 AM ETDyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) says that the company intends to file two Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, anticipating the regulatory clearance to start studies for DYNE-251 and DYNE-101, respectively.
- As part of the company’s co-lead programs, the experimental drugs will undergo studies as treatments for rare muscle diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), respectively.
- The announcement was made ahead of the company’s first R&D Day event titled “The Muscle to Move to the Clinic,” scheduled at 8:00-10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
- In addition, Dyne (DYN) also expects an IND submission for DYNE-301 in H2 2022 for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
- In Q2 2021, the company reported $435.6M of cash and equivalents, which it said were adequate to fund operations until H2 2024.