Deutsche Bank sued for €500M over forex derivatives - Financial Times

Deutsche Bank Building Frankfurt Germany

AM-C/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • A Spanish hotel chain is seeking €500M ($577M) in damages from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Germany's largest lender, over sales of risky foreign exchange derivatives, the Financial Times reports.
  • Palladium Hotel Group alleges that the bank sold it exotic derivatives that the hotel chain's management didn't understand and leaving it with large losses.
  • Deutsche Bank (DB) told the FT it would defend itself "vigorously" against the claim, which it says is "without foundation."
  • The complaint, filed in a London court last month, is the most recent of a string of accusations that Deutsche Bank (DB) peddled exotic financial instruments to small and medium-sized companies in Spain, and pushed some into financial hardship, the FT said.
  • Previously (Aug. 27) Deutsche Bank's DWS denies claims it overstated ESG assets
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.