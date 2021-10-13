Inuvo trades high on Q3 prelim revenue seen above consensus
Oct. 13, 2021 9:15 AM ETInuvo, Inc. (INUV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) trades 3.3% higher premarket after it estimates $16.5M in Q3 prelim unaudited revenue which marks an increase of ~79% Y/Y and 31% Q/Q.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q3 revenue stands at $14.18M (+53.94%).
- IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
- "September was a particularly strong month for new business contracts, which would suggest continued growth throughout the remainder of the year and a return to positive adjusted EBITDA within Q4," CEO Rich Howe commented.
- Look forward to: Inuvo presenting in track 2 at the LD Micro Main Event today (Oct.13) where it will highlight Artificial Intelligence technology behind the Q3 sales growth.