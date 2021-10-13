Delta CEO: Demand is strong, but fuel costs will determine profitability
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) CEO Ed Bastian reported Wednesday that the travel space has seen a strong recovery, leading to the company's first profitable quarter since the pandemic and giving him confidence that the firm's business will be "fully restored" in 2022.
- However, Bastian told CNBC that fuel prices represent "a bit of a headwind," rising by 60% this year, including a 20% jump in the last month alone.
- "Fuel prices will determine whether we are profitable," he said.
- The cautious tone may spill to other sectors as traders look to short other fuel-dependant stocks like cruise liners, according to Hammerstone Markets.
- Bastian's comments followed the release of DAL's quarterly results. The company beat expectations on its top and bottom lines but warned that high fuel prices would hurt its results in Q4.
- Other than the higher prices for its biggest non-labor expense, Bastian provided an upbeat outlook.
- He noted that business travel is picking up and bookings for international trips have shown strength as well.
- For the current quarter, Bastian said that October looks much like September, with the company seeing about 65% of its pre-pandemic demand.
- However, he expects a further recovery in the last two months of the year, thanks largely to a rebound in international bookings.
- "November and December, we're looking at a 10-point increase in our recovery rates. ... So we're going to end the year at about 75% restored. We started the year at 25%," he said.
- DAL edged lower in pre-market trading on Wednesday, slipping by about 1.5% on worries about inflated fuel costs. This reverses some of the stock's recent gains, taking it to its lowest level since late September.
- Comparing DAL to some of its peers, the stock has broadly tracked those of its biggest competitors in 2021.
- However, DAL has underperformed. The stock has gained about 8% in 2021, compared to 12% and 15% advances for LUV and UAL, respectively. AAL has outpaced the field, rising by nearly 29% since the end of 2020: