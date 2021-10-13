GasLog to sell, leaseback GasLog Salem for $120M
Oct. 13, 2021 9:25 AM ET
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOP) announces the sale and leaseback of the GasLog Salem to China Development Bank Leasing for $120M, releasing ~$22M of incremental net liquidity.
- The GasLog Salem, a 155K cm liquefied natural gas carrier, currently is on charter to Gunvor subsidiary Clearlake Shipping until March 2022.
- GasLog says it will bareboat charter-in the vessel for five years ending in October 2026, with no obligation to purchase the vessel at the end of the lease.
- Yesterday, GasLog secured a $325M new credit facility to refinance 8.875% senior notes due in March 2022.