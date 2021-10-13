Poshmark acquires sneaker authentication platform Suede One
Oct. 13, 2021 9:34 AM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Poshmark (POSH) has acquired sneaker authentication platform Suede One to boost its authentication services.
- This marks Poshmark's first acquisition and aligns with the company's focus on strategic investments that drive continued platform innovation and accelerate growth in high-growth resale categories.
- Founded in 2020, Suede One's technology combines machine learning, computer vision and expert human review to virtually authenticate sneakers. The technology assesses product images, running algorithms on consistencies to identify whether an item is real or counterfeit.
- The Suede One team will join the Poshmark team, effective today. Suede One's virtual authentication capabilities will complement Poshmark's services, such as Posh Protect, which guarantees a full refund for any item not matching its listing description. The acquisition enables Poshmark to augment and scale these services to support both buyers and sellers on more transactions and begin offering virtual authentication for sneakers at multiple price points, with the potential to expand to additional categories.