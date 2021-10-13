Victory Square portfolio company GameOn partners with Chibi Dinos
Oct. 13, 2021 9:40 AM ETVictory Square Technologies Inc. (VSQTF)GMETFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Victory Square Technologies (OTCQX:VSQTF) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company GameOn Entertainment Technologies (OTCQB:GMETF) signed a partnership with Chibi Dinos.
- The partnership entails Chibi Dinos utilizing GameOn’s NFT Prediction Game product to give their 10,000 digital dinos utility in gaming.
- The deal guarantees GameOn $0.12M in revenue with an expected gross profit of 80%.
- The deal also includes a 50% revenue share of primary and secondary sales of at least one new NFT drop related to the Chibi Dinos NFT Prediction Game.
- “Partnering with Chibi Dinos presents a whole new category of customers for GameOn beyond sports, TV and live events rights holders, allowing us to expand our total addressable market. Revenue streams like primary and secondary market NFT sales are uncapped, in perpetuity and therefore particularly lucrative.” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO.