Xponential Fitness acquires fitness franchisor, Body Fit Training for $44M
Oct. 13, 2021 9:41 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) acquired all of the intellectual property of Australia-based fitness franchisor, Body Fit Training (BFT) for $44M in a combination of cash on the balance sheet and debt from its existing senior secured loan facility.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive on an EBITDA margin basis.
- On closure, Xponential is also expected to enter into a Master Franchise Agreement with the BFT founders to provide support to all of its ~130 franchised studios across Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, as well as an additional 150+ BFT studios earlier sold and contractually obligated to open across APAC region within the next 12 months.
- Xponential will also be directly servicing BFT studios in U.S. and Canada.
- With this acquisition along with Rumble's brand expansion in Australia and its global presence across its other brands, Xponential Fitness currently has 1K+ international studios open or obligated to open in 10 countries outside of North America.