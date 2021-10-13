DraftKings becomes official NHL sports betting partner
Oct. 13, 2021 9:52 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: SA News Team13 Comments
- DraftKings (DKNG +1.9%) announces that it has agreed to a deal with the National Hockey League to become an Official Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and iGaming Partner of the league in the United States.
- Through the agreement, DraftKings will have access to official NHL marks and logos, enhanced promotional efforts during the season and playoffs, and a variety of content integrations across the league’s digital and linear media platforms.
- In addition, DraftKings has also reached an agreement with Turner Sports, including Bleacher Report, to be the exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider for their NHL coverage. DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports and Bleacher Reports media outlets.
- On Tuesday, Roth Capital Partners placed a Sell rating on DraftKings, saying that the sportsbook will lose market share as betting expands.