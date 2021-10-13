Lowe's launches retail media marketing service Lowe's One Roof Media Network
Oct. 13, 2021 9:53 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lowe's Companies (LOW +1.2%) launched Lowe's One Roof Media Network, a retail media service providing a portfolio of omnichannel advertising services to put brands at the forefront of the home lifestyle movement.
- The company said Lowe's One Roof Media Network brings together data-driven insights, foresight into consumer behaviors and home category trends, and customized advertising products under one roof to help brand partners drive relevancy and sales with the home lifestyle customer.
- In development of the Network, Lowe's partnered with technology and service providers CitrusAd and Criteo.