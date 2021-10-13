PPK Investment Group and MJ Harvest to acquire minority interest in WDSY
Oct. 13, 2021 9:53 AM ETMJ Harvest, Inc. (MJHI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MJ Harvest's (OTCQB:MJHI) portfolio company PPK Investment Group to acquire 10% of WDSY, a cannabis brand in California currently sold in over 50 dispensaries.
- As part of the agreement, MJHI and PPK have also signed a brand development agreement with Weedsy.
- The initial term of the brand development agreement is 5 years and is automatically renewable for additional five-year terms unless terminated.
- Weedsy sells pre-rolled branded cannabis products packed with organic cannabis flower, kief and THC distillate throughout California.
- Patrick Bilton, CEO commented, "We are thrilled that we have executed this agreement with WDSY, LLC. The equity investment in Weedsy is an excellent opportunity for our company to not only partner with Weedsy but to benefit from their success and ours and PPK's manufacturing expertise and sales channels. We fully anticipate the relationship between our company, PPK and Weedsy will provide significant value for all parties. We will continue to focus on manufacturing, marketing, and selling quality products."