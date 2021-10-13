Lightsource BP starts world's first steel mill to run almost entirely on solar
- BP says its 50%-owned Lightsource BP joint venture together with Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and EVRAZ North America have launched the 300 MW Bighorn solar project to power a steel mill in Colorado.
- EVRAZ's Pueblo steel mill will be the world's first steel mill to be powered largely by solar energy, as well as the largest on-site solar facility in the U.S. dedicated to a single customer.
- BP says the project will consist of 750K solar panels which will provide nearly all the plant's annual electricity demand.
- The mill is expected to produce some of the world's greenest steel and steel products, removing more than 433K metric tons/year of carbon dioxide emissions, the equivalent of taking ~92K fuel burning cars off the road each year.
- Lightsource BP recently secured a $1.8B credit facility to finance plans to develop 25 GW of solar power generation capacity.