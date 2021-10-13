Enact Holdings delinquency rate improves to 3.1% in September
- Enact Holdings' (ACT +0.2%) delinquency rate slides lower to 3.1% in September, compared with 3.3% in August and 3.4% in July, according to the company's monthly operating statistics.
- The company considers a loan to be delinquent when it's reported by the loan officer as two or more payments past due.
- However, new delinquencies ticked higher to 2.7M from 2.34M in the prior month.
- Overall, the company ended September with 28,904 delinquent loans, down from 30,580 at the end of August and 32,278 at the end of July.
- The company intends to discontinue monthly reporting of operating stats, and instead report selected metrics in its quarterly earnings releases.
