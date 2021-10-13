Ardelyx drops 21% on restructuring plans, cuts staff by 65%
Oct. 13, 2021 10:12 AM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Ardelyx (ARDX -17.8%) are down this morning after the company announced a restructuring plan and staff reduction following an FDA meeting.
- The company had a type A meeting with the agency on its NDA for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in chronic kidney disease but says it was not provided with clarity of what constitutes magnitude of treatment effect.
- The plan will incur restructuring charges of ~$2.3M and be recorded mostly in Q4. It is expected to complete in December.
- Ardelyx said that the staff reduction will save ~$18.1M.
- The company had $141.7M in cash at the end of Q3.
- Ardelyx implemented another restructuring plan in August.