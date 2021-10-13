Dutch Bros rallies again as market cap tops Texas Roadhouse and Wendy's
Oct. 13, 2021 10:14 AM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS +3.8%) jump to their highest level since September 24 as the coffee chain stock continues to see strong interest.
- Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) now trades with a higher market cap than Texas Roadhouse, Wendy's, Wingstop or Cheesecake Factory.
- Earlier this week, the quiet period ended on BROS and eight out of nine firms covering the stock started it at Buy-equivalent or higher.
- Dutch Bros. has seen a jump in interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets this week as well, per data from Quiver Quantitative.
- Seeking Alpha author Michael Wiggins De Oliveria is also positive on BROS, pointing to the top line CAGR growth of almost 50% and 20% EBITDA margins.