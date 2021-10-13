Discovery+ service comes to LG Smart TVs
Oct. 13, 2021 10:24 AM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCB, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Discovery (DISCA +3%) has made its Discovery+ streaming service available on LG Smart TVs - another distribution vector for its increasingly important direct-to-consumer offering.
- LG Smart TV owners can access the service on their television's webOS platform, including voice access on some TVs using LG Magic Remotes.
- It's available on smart TV models from 2018-2021.
- "We are thrilled to expand the availability of Discovery+ and provide LG customers a direct and easy way to stream our much-loved brands, series and talent," says Discovery's Gabriel Sauerhoff.