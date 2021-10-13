Golar LNG forecasts $62M net income in FY 2022 from oil derivative
Oct. 13, 2021 10:25 AM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Golar LNG (GLNG +2.3%) says it expects to realize ~$15.5M in net income from the oil derivative for Q1, or $62M for the full year, assuming current oil prices of ~$83/bbl.
- The company says its realized share of net income rises by $2.7M for every $1/bbl that Brent is above $60/bbl.
- Golar also says it has entered into swap arrangements to hedge part of its TTF price exposure for incremental train 3 production for Q 1 2022 at a TTF price of $28/MMBtu.
- With TTF gas prices averaging $28/MMBtu during Q1, Golar expects the additional capacity utilization to realize $21.2M of net income for the quarter.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht says Golar LNG still has "far too much debt even after their asset divestitures."