Sono-Tek soars 17% as it expects record sales for FY 2022
Oct. 13, 2021 10:29 AM ETSono-Tek Corporation (SOTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) is rising as the company reported FQ2 results beating estimates and expect double-digit sales growth for FQ3 and FQ4 based on the strength of its backlog.
- FQ2 net sales rose 17% Y/Y to $4.07M driven by increased sales of OEM systems to the China market.
- "The electronics/microelectronics segment again accounted for a large portion of the quarter’s sales, 36% compared to 23% in the second quarter of last fiscal year, driven by sales of systems for diagnostic coatings on electronic devices for COVID-19 test kits and the ongoing global shortages and investments in semiconductors. Approximately 62% of sales originated outside of the US and Canada in the quarter. APAC accounted for 65% of foreign sales, led by sales to China," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Coccio.
- The company said backlog reached a record high of ~$6.33M an increase of 45% compared with backlog of $4.38M on May 31, 2021, and increased 64% compared to backlog of $3.85M on Feb. 28 (the end of fiscal 2021).
- Gross Profit increased 28% Y/Y to $2.07M due to higher sales and product mix.
- Gross Margin expanded 440 basis points to 51.0% mainly due to product mix.
- Operating income rose 123% Y/Y to $449K.
- Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at August 31, 2021 were $9.7M, an increase of $1.1M from Feb. 28, 2021.
- The company had also up-listed to Nasdaq on Aug. 27.
- Outlook: The company expects sales growth of FQ3 and FQ4 to be double digit increases over the comparable periods of last year.
- Sono-Tek (SOTK) noted that it expects the highest annual sales in corporate history for fiscal year 2022, ending February 28, 2022.
- "We expect this growth to generate the highest annual sales in corporate history for the year ending in February 2022. We’re very excited about this expanded revenue which reflects the success of our strategic shift to provide higher value, complete machine solutions and larger subsystems to OEMs," added Coccio.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for FQ3 is $4.15M (+8.50%Y/Y) , while for FQ4 is $3.95M (-3.51%Y/Y).
- For fiscal 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimates $15.60M (+5.20Y/Y).