Apollo Global leads investment in Riverbed Technology restructuring agreement
Oct. 13, 2021 11:01 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- A group of institutional investors led by Apollo Global Management (APO -0.1%) will take a majority stake in Riverbed Technology as part of a restructuring support agreement that will reduce Riverbed's funded secured debt by more than $1B and provide a $100M cash infusion.
- Riverbed, a company that helps organizations optimize networks, reached the agreement with its equity sponsors and an ad hoc group of lender holding a super majority of its funded secured debt.
- To implement the recapitalization, Riverbed is soliciting approval of the transactions contemplated by the RSA.
- "The recapitalization will be implemented through either an exchange transaction, or if necessary, an accelerated prepackaged court-supervised process," the company said in a statement.
- In May 2020, Apollo was reported to be raising $20B to take advantage of economic dislocation caused by the pandemic.