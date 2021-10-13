Apollo Global leads investment in Riverbed Technology restructuring agreement

Oct. 13, 2021

  • A group of institutional investors led by Apollo Global Management (APO -0.1%) will take a majority stake in Riverbed Technology as part of a restructuring support agreement that will reduce Riverbed's funded secured debt by more than $1B and provide a $100M cash infusion.
  • Riverbed, a company that helps organizations optimize networks, reached the agreement with its equity sponsors and an ad hoc group of lender holding a super majority of its funded secured debt.
  • To implement the recapitalization, Riverbed is soliciting approval of the transactions contemplated by the RSA.
  • "The recapitalization will be implemented through either an exchange transaction, or if necessary, an accelerated prepackaged court-supervised process," the company said in a statement.
  • In May 2020, Apollo was reported to be raising $20B to take advantage of economic dislocation caused by the pandemic.
